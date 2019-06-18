Government Order On Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Amendments This Month

The official Kerala PSC KAS notification will carry the scheme of examination, syllabus etc.

Kerala Government will release the government order related to amendments in Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) rules soon. According to an official, the government notification in this regard is expected by June 30. After protests, the Cabinet had earlier decided to provide reservation in all three streams of KAS. The Cabinet in March this year gave its nod for making necessary amendments in the notification. Based on the amendments, the reservation facility will be provided in direct recruitment, appointment to non-gazetted posts by effecting transfers of existing personnel and the third for filling gazetted posts through redeployment.

Earlier, in the initial KAS rules order, the reservation was restricted to the 'direct stream'.

"Earlier, some anomalies existed in regard to the reservation policy and recruitment procedure in KAS. We have the information that the problems have been solved now and the official notification regarding the amendments will be released this month," an official from Kerala Public Service Commission said.

Once the notification is out, according to the official, the Commission will notify the recruitment notification in one week.

"We will release the recruitment notification exactly one week after the official Government Order. We expect that the recruitment exam can be held within six month of the notification," the official added.

"The file is with the legal division of Kerala Secretariat now. Decision regarding one issue was pending and that has been sorted now," he said.

The minimum educational requirement for recruitment for induction into the KAS is graduation.

The age limit for KAS recruitment is 50 years.

The Kerala Government had notified the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Rules 2018 in December 2017 to build a cadre of public servants as a second line of managerial talent for effective implementation of its policies and programmes.

Other objectives of the KAS included to provide opportunities for growth for bright, talented and committed officers in Government Service and prepare them for senior level administrative and managerial positions in public service, and also to constitute the feeder category for the recruitment of Indian Administrative Service officers in Kerala Cadre through appointment by promotion from State Civil Service (SCS) category superseding the existing rules in this regard.

Based on the initial assessment, A Kerala PSC official had told NDTV, around 130 vacancies are expected.

The official Kerala PSC KAS notification will carry the scheme of examination, syllabus, dates, qualification and exact vacancy details.

According to an earlier report, the Kerala PSC is expected to conduct the State Administrative Service Exam through online mode.

