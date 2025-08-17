Mobile Theft Accused Tied To Tree, Beaten Up By Angry Villagers In Bihar

A mobile theft accused was tied to a tree and beaten up after being caught by an angry mob of villager's in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, officials said.

The accused boy had allegedly entered a house secretly. When spotted, he tried to run but was chased and caught by alert villagers.

A video obtained by NDTV shows the accused thief tied to a large tree with multiple ropes, pleading for mercy as villagers yell at him.

The accused has been identified as a resident of nearby Puraini village, according to officials.

Villagers said theft incidents are on the rise in the area due to which they were more alert than usual.

The boy has been rescued from the villagers by Jagdishpur police and has been taken into custody for further investigation.

The incident highlights growing mob justice and the tendency of people to take law into their own hands.