Kerala PSC Exams Scheduled Till April 30 Postponed Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Kerala PSC exams postponed: Due to coronavirus pandemic PSC recruitment till April 30 deferred

Due to the coronavirus spread in the state, the Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC has decided to postpone all the exams scheduled till April 30. This includes the department level examinations. The Commission said the new dates will be announced later. The Commission has also deferred all the scheduled interviews. A statement released by the Kerala PSC said it has also postponed all the document verification and service verification processes until further orders.

All other tests including physical efficiency test and practical tests which have been scheduled have also been postponed until further information is released, the Commission said.

The deadlines will be extended for all the document uploading processes including that of Assistant information Officer, the statement said. New dates in this regard will be informed later.

The Kerala PSC has taken these decisions in a meeting which was convened to analyse the situation emerged in the state in the wake of coronavirus epidemic, Kerala PSC Secretary said in the statement.

The meeting has also decided to fast-track the recruitment process of various health related posts. This includes recruitment of 276 Assistant Surgeons, Junior Lab Assistants and Radiographer Grade 2 posts.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his gratitude towards the health workers and "saluted their valiant efforts" in checking the spread of novel coronavirus.

In a release on Sunday, he said while the whole world was "stunned by the unexpected scare of coronavirus", it was the health workers who left their near and dear ones to save lives.

Facing frequent Opposition flak for not postponing board and university examination, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that all exams currently on have been postponed following coronavirus outbreak.

The total number of positive novel coronavirus cases includes 67 in Maharashtra, including three foreigners, and Kerala also at 67, with seven foreign nationals, data issued by the ministry showed.

