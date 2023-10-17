Indian Army Invites Applications From JEE (Mains) Qualifiers, 90 Vacancies Available

Selected candidates will undergo an interview, including medical and physical fitness tests.

The Indian Army has initiated the online application process for individuals seeking a Permanent Commission in the Army through the 51st (10+2) Technical Entry Scheme (TES51). Those who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, until November 12, 2023. This scheme is designed for candidates who have completed their 12th-grade education with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (referred to as PCM) and have also appeared for the JEE (Mains) 2023 exam, without the need for the UPSC NDA written examination. The objective of this recruitment drive is to fill 90 vacancies in the Indian Army.

Eligibility criteria:

Eligibility criteria include age restrictions, with only unmarried male and female candidates born between July 2, 2004, and January 1, 2008, being eligible. Furthermore, applicants must have secured a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in their 10+2 examination from recognised education boards. All applicants are required to have taken the JEE (Mains) 2023 exam. For additional details regarding eligibility criteria, application fees, the application process, stipends, course specifics, and more, candidates are advised to review the official notification accessible here.

To apply for TES 51, follow these steps:

Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Navigate to the "Notifications" section under the "Officer Selection" tab.

Click on "Apply Online" and provide the necessary basic information for registration.

Proceed to Part 2, where you can upload required documents and complete your submission.

After submitting the form, make sure to print a copy for your records.

The selection process involves shortlisting candidates based on merit by the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defense (Army). Shortlisted individuals will be invited for a Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, which includes a medical fitness test and a physical fitness test.