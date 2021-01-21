IBPS Releases PO Prelims Exam Score Card

IBPS PO prelims exam score card released at ibps.in

IBPS PO prelims exam score card has been released. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had declared the PO prelims result on January 15. The IBPS PO exam was held on January 5 and 6. Candidates who have qualified this exam will appear for the main exam.

IBPS PO Score Card

The IBPS conducts exams every year to select candidates for appointment as Probationary Officers (PO) in nationalised banks.

Candidates are selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

The main exam will comprise questions from reasoning, computer aptitude, general, economy and banking awareness, English language and data analysis and interpretation. There will also be a paper for letter and essay writing in English.

"Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview," the IBPS has said in the notification.

The validity of the IBPS PO exam score is till March 31, 2022. "The validity for CRP- PO/MT-X will automatically expire at the close of business on 31.03.2022 with or without giving any notice," IBPS has mentioned in the exam notification.

Click here for more Jobs News