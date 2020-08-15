IBPS PO 2020: Status Of Pre-Exam Training Remains Tentative

IBPS PO prelims exam will be held on October 3, 10 and 11.

For the PO recruitment, IBPS has scheduled the pre-exam training (PET) in September. However, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has mentioned in the job notification that it will conduct the training only in case it is possible and safe to conduct it. It has also said, "due to COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of the candidates, PET during this period may not be held."

The preliminary exam for IBPS PO recruitment will be held on October 3, 10 and 11. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held in November.

Before the preliminary exam, IBPS trains a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities at certain centres. This training is held for a week and it commences after the application submission process is over.

This pre-exam training is given for free however, candidates arrange their own accommodation and other expenses.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, it might be difficult for candidates to arrange accommodation for the training.

Meanwhile, IBPS has not closed this option in the application form. Candidates who wish to take the pre exam training can mention it in the application form as the status of the training remains tentative.

The last date for submission of applications for IBPS PO 2020 recruitment is August 26.

IBPS has rescheduled the preliminary exam for Officer and Office Assistant selection in regional rural banks (RRBs). The exam which was scheduled to begin in August has now been rescheduled in September.

