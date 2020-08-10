IBPS RRB 2020 Tentative Exam Dates Announced. Check Here

IBPS has released the RRB 2020 recruitment exam dates (tentative).

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment exam dates (tentative). The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), an autonomous organisation for recruiting and selecting banking staff, has released the details for the exam dates for both Office Assistants and Officer recruitment exams in Regional Rural Banks or RRBs. The online application process for IBPS RRB recruitment was conducted till July 21.

The IBPS RRB prelims exams for both Officer and Office Assistants posts will be held in September while the main exams have been scheduled for October.

IBPS selects candidates for Officer and Office Assistant post through various levels of exam.

It also conducts pre exam training for the candidates belonging to various reserved categories. 43 regional rural banks are participating in this recruitment.

Tentative dates for IBPS RRB exam

Preliminary Examination for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants: 12.09.2020, 13.09.2020, 19.09.2020, 20.09.2020 and 26.09.2020

Single Examination Officers Scale II & III : 18.10.2020

Main Examination

Officer Scale I : 18.10.2020

Office Assistants : 31.10.2020

