IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result Today

IBPS RRB result will be available at ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant preliminary exam result will be released today. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified that the result status will be made available by late evening today. The IBPS conducts exams for selection of Officers and Office Assistants in regional rural banks (RRB). Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB exam can check their result from the official website using their registration details.

IBPS Result

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam which will be objective type. The exam would have questions from reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language and numericals. The exam would carry 200 questions and 200 marks in total.

For selection to Office Assistant post in the regional rural banks, the IBPS has said in the notification that, "each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment."

Candidates who have opted to avail scribe facility will be issued additional call letter for the scribe for the main, the IBPS has said.

