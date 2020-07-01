IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment Announced; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

IBPS RRB recruitment 2020 application begins today @ ibps.in

IBPS has begun the application process for RRB recruitment and will conclude it on July 21, 2020. IBPS released the advertisement for recruitment of candidates on vacant posts of Office Assistant, and Officer Scales I, II, and III in 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates can check their eligibility and apply for IBPS RRB recruitment on the official website.

For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager), a candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University. The candidate must also possess proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating bank. Candidates with working knowledge of computers will be preferred.

For the post of Officer Scale II General Banking Officer, the candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. The candidate must have two tears' experience as an officer in a bank of financial institution.

For Officer Scale II Specialist Officer post, the candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in Electronics or Communication or Computer Science or Information Technology with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for It Officer; CA qualification for Chartered Accountant post; a degree in Law with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for Law Officer; CA degree or MBA in Finance for Treasury Manager; MBA in marketing for Marketing Officer; and Bachelor degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. The candidate must also have one year's experience in the relevant field.

For the post of Officer Scale III (Senior Manager), the candidate should have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate with minimum 5 years' experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.