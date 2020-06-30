IBPS RRB 2020 Notification Out

IBPS RRB application process begins tomorrow.

IBPS RRB 2020 exam details have been released. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), an autonomous organisation for recruiting and selecting banking staff, has released the details for recruitment of Officers, Office Assistants for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Application process will begin tomorrow and candidates can fill and submit the online applications till July 21.

Vacancy Details

IBPS selects candidates for Officer and Office Assistant post through various levels of exam.

It also conducts pre exam training for the candidates belonging to various reserved categories. The pre exam training for the IBPS RRB recruitment will be held from August 24 till August 29. However, it has notified that it may cancel the pre exam training. "Due to COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of the candidates, PET during this period may not be held," IBPS has said.

The preliminary exam will be held in September/ October. The exam dates have not been decided by IBPS.

43 regional rural banks are participating in this recruitment.

