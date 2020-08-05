IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 Begins For 1,167 Vacancies. Here's How To Apply

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: The registration for IPBS PO recruitment can be done till August 26 at ibps.in.

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: The IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has kicked off the registration process for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MT) today. The registration process for IPBS PO recruitment can be done till August 26 at ibps.in. The Institute, which conduct banking recruitment participating organisations, will hold the preliminary examination for the IBPS PO recruitment in October.

The IBPS PO recruitment is being held for banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank.

A total of 1,167 vacancies available in the participating banks mentioned above will be filled through the IBPS PO recruitment 2020.

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: How to apply

Follow the steps given here to apply for the IBPS PO recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment application link

Step 3: On next page open, again click on the IBPS PO recruitment application link

Step 4: Login with your registration details (or register yourself and then login)

Step 5: Enter the required details

Step 6: Submit the details

IBPS PO recruitment 2020: Important dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: August 5, 2020

Closure of registration of application: August 26, 2020

Closure for editing application details: August 26, 2020

Last date for printing your application: September 10, 2020

Online fee payment can be done: From August 5, 2020 to August 26, 2020

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: September 2020

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training : September 21, 2020 to September 26, 2020

Download of call letters for online examination - Preliminary: October 2020

Online examination - Preliminary: October 3, 10 and 11

Result of Online exam - Preliminary: October or November

Download of call letter for online exam - Main: November 2020

Online examination - Main: November 28

Declaration of Result - Main: December 2020

Download of call letters for interview: January 2021

Conduct of interview: January and February, 2021

Provisional allotment: April 2021

Click here for more Jobs News

