IBPS PO Prelims Exam In October, Registration Begins Today

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the preliminary exam for selection of bank Probationary Officers (PO) on October 3, 10 and 11. Online registration for the exam begins today at the official website of the IBPS. The last date for submission of application is August 26.

Another exam, the main exam, will be held for candidates who qualify the preliminary exam. The main exam is scheduled for November 28.

Graduates between 20-30 years of age are eligible to apply for the IBPS PO 2020 recruitment. "All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 26.08.2020," IBPS has said.

IBPS will conduct the online exam following social distancing rules. In order to avoid crowding, it will set different reporting time for candidates. "It is expected that candidate strictly adhere to this time slot - as entry into the exam venue will be provided based upon the individual's time slot only," it has notified.

Wearing masks and having Aarogya Setu app installed in phones is compulsory for appearing in IBPS exams. To the exam hall, candidates are allowed to carry gloves, transparent water bottle, hand sanitizer, pen, exam related documents (Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc).

Unlike previous years, IBPS will verify identity and register candidates at the centre through photo capture.

"All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above normal temperature (greater than 99.14 degree F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue," the institute has said in the notification released.