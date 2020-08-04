IBPS To Conduct Online Exam Next Week. Aarogya Setu App, Wearing Mask Compulsory

IBPS has released admit cards for the exam.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has rescheduled the online exam for Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, Analyst Programmer, IT Administrator and Programming Assistant posts. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on August 9 and now it has been rescheduled to August 12.

IBPS has released admit cards for the exam. Download Admit Card

To maintain social distancing on the exam day, IBPS has set the reporting time of candidates slotwise. It has asked candidates to reach the exam centre 15 minutes before the time slot.

To avoid crowding, it has decided not to display the seating arrangement outside the exam centre. "Mapping of 'Candidate Roll Number and the Lab Number' will not be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to you individually at the time of entry to the exam venue and post your Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification," it has said.

Candidates can carry mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, hand sanitizer, pen and exam related documents to the exam centre.

It has also made it compulsory for candidates to have Aarogya Setu app installed in their phones and display the status to the security guard at the centre.

"In case a candidate does not have a smart phone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (Declaration Form provided as Annexure in this handout) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue," IBPS has notified.

"All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above normal temperature (> 99.14 degree F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue," it has also said in the notification.