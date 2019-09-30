IBPS To Release PO Preliminary Exam Admit Card Soon

IBPS PO admit card will be released soon on the official website

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be releasing the admit card for PO prelim exam soon. IBPS concluded the pre-exam training for reserved category candidates on September 28 and will now be releasing the admit cards for the prelim exam. IBPS PO prelim exam has been scheduled on October 12, 13, 19, and 20, 2019. The exam will be conducted in online mode and in multiple shifts.

IBPS PO prelims admit card will be released on the official website. Applicants would need to login to their account and download the admit card.

The exam centre address, date of exam, and shift of exam will be mentioned on the IBPS PO prelim call letter.

Candidates appearing for the IBPS PO prelim exam will not be allowed to sit for the exam without the following documents:

Valid Call Letter for the respective date and session of Examination

Photo-identity proof (as specified) in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter/ application form and

Photocopy of photo-identity proof

The IBPS PO prelim exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. The examination will be of 1 hour duration and will have three sections, each with 20 minutes sectional duration. The three sections in the question paper will be English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. English language section will carry 30 marks, while Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability section will carry 35 marks each.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for IBPS PO Main exam.

