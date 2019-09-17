IBPS PO Exam In October, Pre-Exam Training Next Week

IBPS PO Prelims In October; PET Admit Card Released

The preliminary exam for the IBPS PO selection will be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. This would be first test for selection to Probationary Officer (PO) posts in nationalized banks. The selection process includes main exam and interview as well. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the exams and complete the provisional allotment within April 2020.

IBPS Clerk Exam Registration Begins

IBPS PO Pre Exam Training

Pre-exam training is given by the nodal banks/ participating organisations to a limited number of candidates belonging to scheduled caste/ scheduled tribes/ minority communities. The training will be free of cost, while other expenses like travelling, boarding, lodging will be borne by the candidate.

Download Pre-Exam Training Call Letter

The pre-exam training for PO recruitment will be held from September 23 to September 28.

After the pre-exam training concludes IBPS will release the admit cards for the PO prelims exam.

A total of 4336 PO posts will be filled by the IBPS through this recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.