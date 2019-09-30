IBPS PO Admit Card 2019 For Prelims Released. Download Link Here

IBPS PO admit card for Prelims exam has been released at ibps.in.

IBPS PO admit card 2019: IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO admit card today. The IBPS PO admit card has been released on the official website (ibps.in) and the same will be available to download till October 19, the second last day of the Probationary Officers and Management Trainees exam. IBPS admit cards can be downloaded from the official website after entering the registration or roll number of candidates along with the password (the date of birth of each candidate). IBPS concluded the pre-exam training for reserved category candidates on September 28.

According to the official schedule released by the banking recruitment agency, IBPS PO prelim exam has been scheduled on October 12, 13, 19, and 20, 2019.

IBPS PO admit card 2019: Direct download link

Download your IBPS PO admit card 2019 from the link given here:

The exam will be conducted in online mode and in multiple shifts.

The exam centre address, date of exam, and shift of exam will be mentioned on the IBPS PO prelim call letter.

Candidates appearing for the IBPS PO prelim exam will not be allowed to sit for the exam without the following documents:

Valid Call Letter for the respective date and session of Examination

Photo-identity proof (as specified) in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter/ application form and

Photocopy of photo-identity proof

The IBPS PO prelim exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. The examination will be of 1 hour duration and will have three sections, each with 20 minutes sectional duration. The three sections in the question paper will be English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. English language section will carry 30 marks, while Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability section will carry 35 marks each.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for IBPS PO Main exam.

