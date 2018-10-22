IBPS PO 2018 Prelims Over; What's Next?

IBPS PO 2018 Prelims Over; Whats Next?

IBPS PO 2018 prelims exam has just been over. The exam was the first step of probationary officer selection process. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be shortlisted for the main exam. Thereafter candidates will be interviewed and selected for appointment against 4102 vacancies. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. The main exam will be held on November 18, 2018. Therefore the IBPS PO prelims result can be expected soon. IBPS PO 2018 Prelims Result Likely To Be Released Earlier

The IBPS PO main exam result will be announced in December 2018.

IBPS PO Main Exam Pattern

The main exam will comprise of questions from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Candidates shall also appear for the letter writing and essay test totaling to 25 marks. Candidates will be allowed 30 minutes to appear for the letter and essay writing test.

In order to be eligible for the interview, candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of online main examination and also a minimum total score.

On the other hand, IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment notice is expected soon. As per the IBPS exam calendar, the prelims exam is scheduled to be held in December 2018. Last year, the IBPS SO prelims was held on December 30 and 31. IBPS conducts the exam every year for selecting candidates for IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer posts. IBPS SO 2019 Notice Awaited; Prelims In December

