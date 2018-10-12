IBPS SO 2019 Notice Awaited; Prelims In December

IBPS SO 2019 Prelims In December

IBPS will conduct the prelims of Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment on December 29 and 30 as per the calendar released in January, 2018. However the official notification is yet to be released. Taking the last year's schedule into consideration, the notification can be expected in the first week of November. Last year, the IBPS SO prelims was held on December 30 and 31. IBPS conducts the exam every year for selecting candidates for IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer posts.

Online registration for IBPS SO 2018 will be open for 20-30 days at the official website ibps.in.

As per the 2017 notification, the eligible age limit for IBPS SO was 20-30 years.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and interview. While English language and reasoning paper will be common for all the posts in prelims, there will be quantitative aptitude for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer posts. For other posts there will be General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry section.

Meanwhile, IBPS clerk registration process has just been over. Pre-exam training call letter will be released in November and the training will be held from November 26 till December 1. IBPS will conduct preliminary exam for clerk recruitment on 8, 9, 15 and 16 December.

Click here for more Jobs News