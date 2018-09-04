IBPS PO 2018: Last Date To Apply @ Ibps.in; Check Important Dates

IBPS PO 2018: Last Date To Apply Today @ Ibps.in

The last date to register for the IBPS PO 2018 is today. Candidates will have till midnight to complete the IBPS PO registration process and pay the application fee. So far there has been no notice of date extension and hence candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam are advised to immediately complete the online application process. There are a total of 4102 PO vacancies to be filled through this recruitment process.

After the application process is over, IBPS will release the pre-exam call letter and will conduct the pre-exam training from October 1 to October 7, 2018.

The call letter for IBPS PO preliminary exam will be released in October 2018 and the preliminary exam will be conducted on October 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2018.

The result for the preliminary exam will be released sometime in October/November 2018. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will have to appear for IBPS PO Main exam. The call letter for Main exam will be released in November and the main exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018.

Advertisement

Both Preliminary and Main examinations will be computer-based. For prelims, questions will be asked from English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability. Likewise for main exam candidates shall have to attempt questions from topics: reasoning and computer aptitude, general/ economy/ banking awareness, English language and data analysis and interpretation.

Click here for more Jobs News