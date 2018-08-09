IBPS PO 2019-2020 Notification Out

IBPS PO Notification At ibps.in: Know how to apply

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released official notification for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee recruitment for 2019-2020. Online registration will begin on August 14, 2018. A total of 4102 vacancies have been notified by IBPS in 20 participating organisations. The preliminary exam will be held in October and the main exam is scheduled to be held in November. Provisional allotment for the IBPS PO recruitment will be completed in April 2019. Interview for the PO/ management trainee post will be held in January/ February 2019.

IBPS PO 2018: Vacancy Details

Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Graduates in the age group of 20-30 years are eligible to participate in the IBPS PO recruitment.'All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 04.09.2018,' reads the job notification.

Important Dates

Online registration begins: August 14, 2018

Online registration ends: September 4, 2018

Call letter for pre exam training: September 2018

Pre exam training: October 1-7, 2018

Call letter for preliminary exam: October 2018

Preliminary exam: October 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2018

Result of preliminary exam: October/ November 2018

Call letter for main exam: November 2018

Main exam date: November 18, 2018

Click here for IBPS PO notification