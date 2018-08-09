IBPS PO 2019-2020 Notification Out

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released official notification for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee recruitment for 2019-2020.

Jobs | | Updated: August 09, 2018 12:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IBPS PO 2019-2020 Notification Out

IBPS PO Notification At ibps.in: Know how to apply

New Delhi: 

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released official notification for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee recruitment for 2019-2020. Online registration will begin on August 14, 2018. A total of 4102 vacancies have been notified by IBPS in 20 participating organisations. The preliminary exam will be held in October and the main exam is scheduled to be held in November. Provisional allotment for the IBPS PO recruitment will be completed in April 2019. Interview for the PO/ management trainee post will be held in January/ February 2019.

IBPS PO 2018: Vacancy Details

ibps, ibps po, ibps po 2018, ibps.in

 

Eligibility Criteria

Graduates in the age group of 20-30 years are eligible to participate in the IBPS PO recruitment.'All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 04.09.2018,' reads the job notification.

Important Dates

  • Online registration begins: August 14, 2018
  • Online registration ends: September 4, 2018
  • Call letter for pre exam training: September 2018
  • Pre exam training: October 1-7, 2018
  • Call letter for preliminary exam: October 2018
  • Preliminary exam: October 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2018
  • Result of preliminary exam: October/ November 2018
  • Call letter for main exam: November 2018
  • Main exam date: November 18, 2018

Click here for IBPS PO notification

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IBPSPO

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsIKEA IndiaRajya SabhaCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsYoga AsanasPrice ComparisonRafale DealTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................