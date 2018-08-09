IBPS PO 2018: Know How To Apply Online

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the PO/ MT recruitment notification of the year. Online application process will begin on August 14, 2018 at the official website ibps.in. The last date to apply is September 4, 2018. Since this is one of the biggest banking exams conducted every year, candidates should ensure that they have a good internet connection before starting registration process. A total of 4102 vacancies have been notified by 20 participating organisations.

Click here for complete detail on IBPS PO 2018

IBPS PO 2018: Online Registration Process

Step 1 : Candidates should scan the photograph, signature, left thumb impression.

Candidates should scan the photograph, signature, left thumb impression. Step 2: Candidates should have valid personal email ID. The ID should be active till the declaration of the IBPS PO 2018 result as every official communication related to the exam will be made through the email ID.

Step 3: Candidates should keep the necessary bank details/ card ready for paying the exam fees or intimation charges. While the application fee is Rs 600, it is Rs 100 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates. IBPS will accept the fees through online mode only. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates should fill up the application form precisely. Wrong or misleading information can lead to rejection of the form. Moreover IBPS doesn't allow a chance to edit the application forms.

Out of 20 participating organisations, 10 are not recruiting this year and for many details have not been updated by the IBPS. Highest number of probationary officer/ management trainee posts has been notified by Canara Bank.

Advertisement

Click here for more Jobs News