IBPS PO 2018 Online Registration Begins

IBPS PO 2018 Apply Online At ibps.in

Online registration for IBPS PO 2018has begun at ibps.in. Interested candidates can now apply against 4102 vacant Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) posts notified by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). IBPS will conduct the preliminary exam in October 2018. Candidates who qualify the IBPS PO 2018 prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held in November. Interview will be held in January/ February 2019. Provisional allotment process will be completed in April 2019.

This is one of the biggest banking exams conducted every year, and witnesses huge response from bank job aspirants. Applicants should ensure that they have a good internet connection before starting registration process. IBPS PO 2018 Notification Released: Know How To Apply Online

Candidates with Bachelors degree and in the age group of 20-30 years are eligible to apply for IBPS PO 2018. 'All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 04.09.2018,' reads the job notification.

Advertisement

In the IBPS PO 2018 exams, in order to qualify the prelims and main exam, candidates have to qualify in each of the tests in the exams. For prelims, questions will be asked from English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability. Likewise for main exam candidates shall have to attempt questions from topics: reasoning and computer aptitude, general/ economy/ banking awareness, English language and data analysis and interpretation.

Click here for more Jobs News