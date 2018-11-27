IBPS Clerk 2018 Prelims Admit Card Expected Today On Official Website

IBPS Clerk 2018 Prelims admit cards will be released today. IBPS had released the Clerk Prelims admit cards yesterday but withdrew the links. An update on the website says the admit cards will be released today. The time for admit card release has not been announced yet. Candidates would need their registration number and date of birth to login into their candidate's profile and download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card.

The IBPC Clerk 2018 Preliminary exam will be conducted on December 8, 9, 15, and 16. With barely 10 days left for the first schedule of exam, the anticipation among candidates is high.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will be a computer-based test. The duration of the exam will be one hour.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims question paper has three sections - English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. This year, IBPS has changed the exam pattern for the Clerks prelims exam. Instead of composite time of one hour, this year there will be sectional time of 20 minutes for each section.

English Language section will have 30 questions, carrying a total of 30 marks. Numerical Ability section will have 35 questions and will carry a total of 35 marks. Similarly, Reasoning Ability section will also have 35 questions and will carry a total of 35 marks.

Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total if necessary, to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for Main Examination.

The result for the IBPS Clerk Prelim exam will be declared either in December 2018 end or January 2019.

