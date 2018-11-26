IBPS Clerk Admit Card Released

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download

IBPS Clerk Admit Card: IBPS has released the admit card/ call letter for clerk prelims. Candidates can now download the IBPS clerk admit card from the official website ibps.in using their registration number/ roll number and password or date of birth. A total of 7275 vacancies have been notified by IBPS, this year, available at 19 participating banks. The provisional allotment process is expected to be completed in April 2019. For the clerk prelims, IBPS has begun pre exam training today. The training will continue till December 1, 2018.

Download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2018: Direct Link

IBPS will conduct preliminary exam for clerk recruitment on December 8, 9, 15 and 16.

IBPS Clerk 2018: Exam Pattern, Check Now

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2018 Download Steps

Go to the official website at ibps.in

Click on Dowload Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks VIII

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Download the admit card

Candidates are suggested to go through the instructions given in the admit card properly before going for the exam. Candidates should abide to the rules mentioned in the admit card. Printout of the admit card along with ID proof must be carried to the exam hall.

In IBPS clerk prelims, this year, instead of a composite one hour time, candidates will have to solve each section in an allotted duration. The time allotted for each section is 20 minutes. Till last year the exam was of one hour duration. In a composite time of one hour, candidates had to finish answering 100 questions in three different sections.

