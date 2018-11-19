IBPS Clerk Admit Card Anytime Soon; Pre-Exam Training Next Week

IBPS Clerk Admit Card Soon: Download At Ibps.in

Admit card for IBPS clerk prelims can be expected anytime soon. IBPS will conduct the prelims exam for clerk recruitment on December 8, 9, 15 and 16. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now expect the admit cards soon. As of now, IBPS has completed the mains exam for PO recruitment and is yet to begin the pre-exam training session of clerk recruitment. The pre exam training open to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ PwD categories will be held till December 1, 2018.

IBPS Clerk prelims admit card will be available at the official website ibps.in. Candidates can download it using their roll number/ registration number and date of birth/ password.

A total of 7275 vacancies have been notified by IBPS, this year, available at 19 participating banks. The provisional allotment process is expected to be completed in April 2019.

This year, in IBPS clerk prelims, instead of a composite one hour time, candidates will have to solve each section in an allotted duration. The time allotted for each section is 20 minutes. Till last year the exam was of one hour duration. In a composite time of one hour, candidates had to finish answering 100 questions in three different sections.

