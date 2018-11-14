IBPS Clerk 2018: Pre-Exam Training Call Letter Released

IBPS Clerk 2018: Download Pre Exam Training Call Letter At Ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the pre exam training call letter for clerk prelims exam. Concerned candidates can download the call letter from the official website of IBPS. Here's the direct link to download IBPS Clerk Pre Exam Training Call Letter. The training will begin on November 26, 2018. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities categories who have submitted their consent for the training can attend it till December 1, 2018. The training will be arranged by the Nodal Banks/ Participating Organisations to a limited number of candidates of the mentioned categories.

IBPS Clerk 2018: Exam Pattern Changed, Check Now

IBPS clerk pre exam training will be held at Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Balasore, Bareilly, Behrampur (Ganjam), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dhanbad, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Karnal, Kavaratti, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shimla, Shillong, Siliguri, Thiruchirapalli, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijaywada and Vishakhapatnam.

IBPS Clerk 2018: Check Vacancy Details

The training will be free of cost however expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging will be borne by the candidates.

During the pre exam training, IBPS will release the call letters for clerk prelims exam scheduled for December 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Click here for more Jobs News