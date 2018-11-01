IBPO PO Main Admit Card Released @ Ibps.in, Download Now

The IBPS PO main admit card can be accessed from the website, ibps.in.

IBPO PO Admit Card 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has published the IBPS PO main admit cards on the official website. The IBPS PO admit card can be accessed from the website, ibps.in. The candidates who had qualified for IBPS Main exam may download the IBPS PO admit card 2018 online now. IBPS will select candidates on the basis of their performance in preliminary, main and interview. IBPS PO prelims results were released online yesterday. The IBPS PO main admit cards will be available till November 18, 2018.

IBPS PO main examination will be held on November 18, 2018.

IBPS PO admit card 2017: How to download

IBPS SO admit card 2018 for main examinations can be accessed following these steps:

Step 1 : Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2 : Click on the IBPS PO main admit card link from the homepage (given on the top of the website)

Step 3 : On the next page, again, click on the admit card link given there

Step 4 : Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth

Step 5 : Submit the details

Step 6 : Download your admit IPBS SO cards

