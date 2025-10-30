IBPS Specialist Officer Mains Exam 2025: Admit Card Released, Exam And Results Expected In November

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Specialist Officers (SO) Mains exam. Candidates can visit the official website of IBPS (ibps.in) to download them after filling in their login credentials.

The admit card will be live till November 9, and candidates need to enter their registration number, roll number, and date of birth to access it.

The test will take 45 to 60 minutes in total. Any stationery items, bits of paper, plastic pouches, cameras, and any other devices are strictly prohibited.

The IBPS said that the online exam and result for the online exam will be out in November 2025. The interview will be scheduled between December 2025 and January 2026, and the provisional allotment between January 2026 and February 2026. All these dates are tentative.

How to Download Admit Card:

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on the IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The posts were opened for IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I). The pay scale starts from Rs 48,480 up to Rs 85,920.