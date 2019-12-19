HSSC Clerk Result Released. Check Here

HSSC clerk result 2019: HSSC results are available at hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the HSSC clerk result yesterday. The HSSC clerk result has been released on the official website of the Commission. The results can be accessed from the official website. The HSSC results are hosted at hssc.gov.in, the official portal of the Commission. The HSSC clerk result has been released for the written examination held on September 21, 22 and 23 this year.

The scrutiny of documents of the selected candidates will be held from January 7 to 20, 2020.

The candidates have to report at 9.00 A.M. in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

"They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form," the HSSC result notification said.

Before this, the Commission had released the HSSC clerk answer key in October. Candidates were given chance to submit their objections by 5:00 pm on October 15.

The examination was conducted for 90 marks.

The HSSC clerk result for the written examination has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

HSSC clerk result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download HSSC clerk result:

Step one: Go to official HSSC website: hssc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link for clerk written exam given on the homepage.

Step four: Download the pdf and search for your roll number.

"For Various Department/Corporation/Boards ,Haryana Against Advt. No. 05/2019, Cat No. 01 (www.hssc.gov.in) Bays No. 67-70, Sector- 2, Panchkula-134154 On the basis of written examination held on 21.09.2019, 22.09.2019 and 23.09.2019 for the post of Clerk For Various Boards/Corporations/Departments, Haryana Against Advt. No. 05/2019, Cat No. 01 the candidates bearing following Roll Nos. have been called for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligible candidates and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules," said a notification released by the Commission.

