HSSC Clerk Result 2019: Here's How To Download Your Results

HSSC clerk result 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to release the HSSC clerk result anytime soon. According to a section of media, the HSSC clerk result has been released on the official website of the Commission. However, when NDTV checked (at 9.50 pm, on December 18, 2019), the official portal which hosts the HSSC results are not opening. The results can be accessed from the official website as and when it is released. The HSSC results are hosted at hssc.gov.in, the official portal of the Commission.

Before this, the Commission had released the HSSC clerk answer key in October. Candidates were given chance to submit their objections by 5:00 pm on October 15.

The examination was conducted for 90 marks.

The HSSC clerk result for the written examination will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

HSSC clerk result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download HSSC clerk result:

Step one: Go to official HSSC website: hssc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on the result link for clerk written exam.

Step four: Download the pdf and search for your roll number.

The selection criteria, apart from the written examination, also include socio-economic criteria and experience.

The 10 marks for socio-economic criteria and experience shall be allocated as follows:

5 marks will be awarded if neither the applicant nor any person from among the applicant's family viz father, mother, spouse, brother, and Son is, was or has been a regular employee in any Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana or any other State Government or Government of India.

5 marks will be awarded if the applicant is a widow, or the first or the second child and his father had died before attaining the age of 42 years, or the first or the second child and his father had died before the applicant had attained the age of 15 years.

5 marks will be awarded if the applicant belongs to such a denotified tribe (Vimukt Jatis and Tapriwas Jatis) or Nomadic tribe of the State of Haryana which is neither a Scheduled Caste nor a Backward Class.

A maximum of 8 marks will be awarded for experience wherein 0.5 mark will be awarded for each year or part thereof exceeding six month of experience, out of a maximum of sixteen years, on the same or a higher post in any Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana.

