HSSC Releases Answer Key For Clerk Recruitment Exam

HSSC has released answer key for clerk recruitment exam

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the written examination conducted for Clerk recruitment process. The Commission has also invited objection on the answer key. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to submit objection on the answer key, if any, through the link provided on the Commission's official website. The examination was conducted for 90 marks.

Candidates must note that they will be allowed to submit objection from one roll number only once. They can submit as many objections as required from one time entry only. If candidate closes the window or clicks on the close button, then they would not be allowed to submit any more objections using the same roll number.

Candidates can submit their objections by 5:00 pm on October 15. They would need to provide name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination , Morning, or Evening Session/Shift, Question Booklet series and question number on which the objection is raised for successful submission of their objection.

After the objection submission is over, the Commission will resolve all valid objections received and prepare the final answer key. The result for the written examination will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

The selection criteria, apart from the written examination, also include socio-economic criteria and experience.

The 10 marks for socio-economic criteria and experience shall be allocated as follows:

5 marks will be awarded if neither the applicant nor any person from among the applicant's family viz father, mother, spouse, brother, and Son is, was or has been a regular employee in any Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana or any other State Government or Government of India. 5 marks will be awarded if the applicant is a widow, or the first or the second child and his father had died before attaining the age of 42 years, or the first or the second child and his father had died before the applicant had attained the age of 15 years. 5 marks will be awarded if the applicant belongs to such a denotified tribe (Vimukt Jatis and Tapriwas Jatis) or Nomadic tribe of the State of Haryana which is neither a Scheduled Caste nor a Backward Class. A maximum of 8 marks will be awarded for experience wherein 0.5 mark will be awarded for each year or part thereof exceeding six month of experience, out of a maximum of sixteen years, on the same or a higher post in any Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana.

