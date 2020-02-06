HSSC Clerk Result: More Candidates Called For DV, Check Roll Numbers Here

HSSC clerk result: The HSSC result for additional candidates is hosted at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC clerk result: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released an additional HSSC clerk result for the exams held in September last year. The HSSC clerk result for document verification for more candidates has been released on the official website of the Commission. The results can be accessed from the official website. The HSSC results are hosted at hssc.gov.in. The additional HSSC clerk result has been released for the written examination held on September 21, 22 and 23 last year.

Earlier, the Commission had released the results on December 19, 2019.

According to a statement from the Commission, the Scrutiny of Documents of the additional candidates whose roll numbers have been provided on the HSSC Clerk result published online will be held from February 17, to 18, 2020.

The Commission has asked the candidates to report at 09.00 A.M. in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form.

The candidates who were absent for scrutiny of documents from January 7, 2020 to January 20, 2020 for the above said post, who consider themselves eligible, may also come for scrutiny of documents on February 19, 2020 in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, the Commission said in a statement.

"In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents , no further opportunity will be given thereafter. While every care has been taken in preparing and uploading the result, possibility of inadvertent/technical errors cannot be ruled out. The Commission reserves the right to rectify the same later on. The result is also available on the website of HSSC i.e. www.hssc.gov.in," the HSSC Clerk result statement said.

"In continuation of earlier notice dated 18.12.2019 and on the basis of written examination held on 21.09.2019, 22.09.2019 and 23.09.2019 for the post of Clerk For Various Boards/Corporations/Departments, Haryana Against Advt. No. 05/2019, Cat No. 01 the candidates bearing following Roll Nos. have also been called for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligible candidates and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules," the HSSC Clerk result notification said.

