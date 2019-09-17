Haryana Clerk Exam Postponement Notice Is Fake

HSSC clerk exam will be held on September 21, 22 and 23.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has not postponed the exam for clerk recruitment. A fake screenshot claiming the exam being postponed is in circulation on social media and has left candidates in confusion. An official statement in this regard has been issued.

The exam will be held on September 21, 22 and 23 as per the existing schedule, as per the official statement.

"A fake screenshot and related media is being spread on social media regarding postponement of HSSC Clerk Exams to be held on 21st, 22nd & 23rd of September. Please note that no such notification has been issued by HSSC," tweeted the official handle of Office of Chief Minister, Haryana.

The HSSC clerk exam admit cards have been released on the official website.

The HSSC Clerk exam will be an OMR-based exam which will be conducted in multiple shifts. The written examination will carry 90 marks while the socio-economic criteria and relevant work experience of the candidate will carry 10 marks.

The written examination will comprise 90 multiple choice question and will be of 90 minutes duration. The question paper will have 75% weightage for General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and Concerned or Relevant Subject, as applicable and 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

