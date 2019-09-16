HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released Two Days Ago, Website Still Not Responding

HSSC Clerk admit card 2019 was released on September 14

Even two days after the release for Clerk exam admit card, candidates are facing problem in accessing the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) website. HSSC had released the admit cards for Clerk written exam on September 14 and since then the website has been down for the most part of the day making it difficult for candidates to access the admit card download link.

The examination will be held on September 21 and justifiably candidates are in a frenzy to get hold of their admit cards.

The Commission is yet to issue any clarification on the problems being faced by candidates in downloading the admit card.

Candidates who have applied for the HSSC Clerk recruitment can try logging into their candidate profile here and the download their admit card.

The HSSC Clerk exam will be an OMR-based exam which will be conducted in multiple shifts. The written examination will carry 90 marks while the socio-economic criteria and relevant work experience of the candidate will carry 10 marks.

The written examination will comprise of 90 multiple choice question of 90 minutes duration and divided into two portions: 75% weightage for General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and Concerned or Relevant Subject, as applicable and 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

