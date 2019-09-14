Haryana Staff Selection Commission To Release Clerk Admit Card Today

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 will be released today

HSSC Admit Card 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to release Clerk recruitment exam admit card today on its official website. The Commission had earlier released a notification informing about the exam dates and admit card release date. The HSSC Clerk Recruitment exam will be conducted from September 21 to September 23, 2019. The exam will be conducted in multiple shifts and will be OMR-based.

The written examination will carry 90 Marks while the socio-economic criteria and relevant work experience of the candidate will carry 10 Marks.

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official HSSC website: hssc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the admit card download link.

Step three: Enter the required information.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

"It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has fixed the written examination OPTICAL MARKS RECOGNITION SHEETS BASED (OMR BASED) for the post of CLERK, against ADVT. NO. 5/2019, Cat. No. 01 of various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations of Haryana to be held on dated 21.09.2019 (Saturday) from 04:30 P.M to 06:00 P.M (Only Evening Session), 22.09.2019 (Sunday) from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon (Morning Session) and 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M. (Evening Session) and 23.09.2019 (Monday) from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon (Morning Session) and 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M (Evening Session) at various districts," said the notification regarding HSSC Clerk Exam date.

