Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2020 Postponed Due To Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh Board has postponed all TETs scheduled in August

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which were scheduled from August 2. The board had earlier postponed the TET for JBT and Shastri which was scheduled on July 26. The Board released a notice late last evening and informed of the exam postponement. The new date for examination will be notified later.

As per the board's notice, the exams have been postponed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

HPTET is an eligibility test for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Arts, Medical, Non-Medical, Shastri, Language Teacher, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu.

The exam for JBT and Shastri was scheduled on July 26, exam for TGT (Non-Medical) and Language Teacher was scheduled on August 2. The TET for Arts Teacher and Medical stream teacher was scheduled on August 8. Finally, TET for Punjabi and Urdu was scheduled on August 9.

HPTET is an eligibility examination which is compulsory for recruitment as a teacher in Himachal Pradesh Government schools. The TET qualifying certificate will remain valid for appointment for 7 years from the date of issuance of TET certificate.

There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a TET certificate. A person who has qualified TET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

Candidates have to score minimum 60% marks in order to qualify the exam. The exam will carry a total of 150 questions carrying one mark each.

