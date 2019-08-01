HP TET Result 2019 Released. Direct Download Link Here

HP TET result 2019 will be released at hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET result for the exam held in June. The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or HP TET results have been released on the HPBOSE official website. The candidates may download their results from the official website, hpbose.org. According to a notification released by the HPBOSE, result for TET June 2019 for the streams JBT, Shastri, LT, TGT (Non-Med), TGT (Med), TGT(Arts), Punjabi, and Urdu have been declared online now. Candidates would need their application number or roll number to check their respective results.

The official website was not responding earlier, but the results portal is opening now.

HP TET result 2019: Direct link

Download your HP TET result from the direct link provided here:

HP TET result direct link

HP TET result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your HP TET result:

Step one: Go to HPBOSE official website: www.hpbose.org.

Step two: Click on the TET 2019 tab on the top of the page.

Step three: Click on the TET 2019 result link.

Step four: Enter your roll number or application number correctly.

Step five: Click submit

Step six: Check HP TET your result

The HPBOSE may also release a results' link on the homepage of the Board.

The HPBOSE, the official body which regulates the secondary, higher secondary and school education in the state, organised HP TET from June 16 to June 30.

