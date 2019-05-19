Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) In June

HPTET 2019 In June, Apply Before May 27

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) will be held from June 16 to June 30. Candidates who wish to register for the exam can apply on or before May 27. Candidates should apply online at the official portal of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. "The candidates are not required to send hard copy of confirmation page to HP Board of School Education Dharamshala. However, the candidates are advised to retain the hard copy of the application i.e. confirmation page for future reference," reads the official notification.

Candidates will be allowed to correct their application form on May 28-29. In this candidates will only be allowed to make corrections in their name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, photo, signature, contact number, email id, gender, eligibility, nationality, address, pin-code, district, exam centre.

The teacher eligibility test will be held in-arts, non-medical, medical, shashtri, language, junior basic training, Punjabi and urgu-teacher courses.

Candidates have to score minimum 60% marks in order to qualify the exam. The exam will carry a total of 150 questions carrying one mark each.

Candidates should know that, "the TET qualifying certificate would remain valid for appointment for 7 years from the date of issuance of TET certificate. There will be no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a TET certificate. A person who has qualified TET may also appear again for improving his/her score."

The admit cards will be available 4 days prior to the exam date.

