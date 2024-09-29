Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Registration Begins For November Session

HP TET 2024: The registration process for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024 November session began on September 28. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for registration without a late fee is October 18, while candidates can register with an additional fee of Rs 600 from October 19 to 21. According to the official notice, the admit card for the November phase of HP TET 2024 will be released four days prior to the exam. The exam is scheduled for November 15, 17, 24 and 26.

HP TET 2024 Registration Fees:



The application fee for HP TET 2024 is Rs 1,200 for General category candidates, while those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Physically Handicapped (PH) categories must pay Rs 800. The fee can be paid online via credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking.

HP TET 2024 Eligibility Criteria:

Primary Teachers: Candidates must have a minimum of 50% in senior secondary and a diploma in elementary education. Alternatively, they may have completed or be pursuing a four-year BElEd degree with at least 50% in senior secondary.

Upper Primary Teachers: Candidates must have either a graduation degree with 50% and a 1-year Bachelor of Education (BEd), or a graduation degree with 45% and a 1-year BEd as per NCTE standards. They can also qualify with a graduation degree and a 2-year diploma in elementary education, or with 50% in senior secondary and a 4-year BElEd degree.

HP TET 2024 November Session Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted offline and will consist of two papers. Each paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions. Paper 1 will include topics like child development and pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, environmental science, and mathematics. Each correct answer will receive 1 mark, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.