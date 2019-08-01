AP Grama Volunteer Results Today. Check Details Here

AP Grama Volunteer results 2019 will be released at gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.

AP Grama Volunteer results 2019: According to reports, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Andhra Pradesh will release the AP Grama Volunteer results 2019 today. The Department had invited application from 12th and 10th pass candidates for the position of Volunteers in rural areas in June this year. According reports, the AP Grama Volunteer results 2019 will be released for recruiting more than 4 lakh volunteers at gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in. Reports also suggested the AP Grama Volunteer results will also be released at ap.gov.in.

The Gram Volunteers will be responsible for delivering Government Services at door step of all eligible households.

One volunteer will be assigned per 50 households in rural areas of Andhra Pradesh.

Each volunteer will be paid Rs. 5000 per month.

According to the official notification, selected candidates through the AP Grama Volunteer results would be given two days' induction training.

The positioning and commencement of work by Village volunteers will begin from August 15, 2019.

AP Grama Volunteer results 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP Grama Volunteer results 2019 link

Step 3: Login with your details

Step 4: Check your results

Candidates applying for the post of Gram Volunteers should be a member of the village/ Gram Panchayat for which she/ he is applying. Applicant must have passed Intermediate (or) its equivalent exam in plain areas and must have passed 10th Class or its equivalent in Agency/ Tribal Areas.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 35 years. The cutoff date for determining the age of the candidate is June 30, 2019.

All eligible applicants shall be called for interview by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/Tasildhar/EO(PR&RD). The selected applicants will be engaged as volunteers by Gram Panchayat on honorarium basis for the services rendered. Each volunteer will be paid performance based honorarium of Rs.5,000 per month.

