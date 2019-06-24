Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat Volunteer Recruitment Announced For 12th, 10th Pass

Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat recruitment announced for 10th, 12th pass candidates

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Andhra Pradesh has invited application from 12th and 10th pass candidates for the position of Volunteers in rural areas. The Gram Volunteers will be responsible for delivering Government Services at door step of all eligible households. One volunteer will be assigned per 50 households in rural areas of Andhra Pradesh. Each volunteer will be paid Rs. 5000 per month.

Candidates applying for the post of Gram Volunteers should be a member of the village/Gram Panchayat for which she/he is applying. Applicant must have passed Intermediate (or) its equivalent exam in plain areas and must have passed 10th Class or its equivalent in Agency/ Tribal Areas.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 35 years. The cutoff date for determining the age of the candidate is June 30, 2019.

Candidates who are eligible can apply on the official website for Gram Panchayat Volunteer recruitment, gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.

All eligible applicants shall be called for interview by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/Tasildhar/EO(PR&RD). The selected applicants will be engaged as volunteers by Gram Panchayat on honorarium basis for the services rendered. Each volunteer will be paid performance based honorarium of Rs.5,000 per month.

Selected candidates would be given two days' induction training. The positioning and commencement of work by Village volunteers will begin from August 15, 2019.

