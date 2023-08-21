In Maharashtra's Latur, Sons Won't Get Property, Government Benefits If...

Children who don't take care of their parents won't get government benefits (Representational)

A gram panchayat in Maharashtra's Latur has passed a resolution stating that not taking care of elderly parents will result in their sons and daughters-in-law losing inheritance to property rights.

This resolution was passed in the Independence Day meeting of Yerol gram panchayat in Shiroor-Anantpal tehsil, Deputy Sarpanch Satish Sindalkar told news agency PTI.

Apart from village sarpanch Sukumar Lokre, the meeting was also attended by an agriculture assistant, village development officer and villagers.

"Village development officer Keshav Madiboyne read out the previous minutes. Issues such as removing encroachment from the main road and chowks in the village, providing a graveyard for the Lingayat community, building a community temple, supplying drinking water, making roads free of encroachment, and stopping illegal liquor trade were discussed and decisions were taken," Mr Sindalkar said.

The meeting also discussed the issue of elderly parents being not looked after by their sons and daughters-in-law, he said.

"It was decided to deny the benefits of government schemes to children who don't take care of their elderly parents. A resolution was passed unanimously to not register names of the sons under inheritance rights in the gram panchayat records who don't take care of their parents," the Deputy Sarpanch said.

He claimed this resolution is being welcomed in Latur district.

