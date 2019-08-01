UPSC Civil Services Main Registration Begins

UPSC CSE Main application form (DAF) can be filled at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has opened the window for applying for UPSC CSE Main examination. The links to apply for UPSC CSE Main examination is available at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSE Main examination in the scheme of the Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2019 for the services and posts announced earlier will be held from September 20, 2019, according to a notification from the Commission. It also said the detailed time table of examination will be made available along with the UPSC CSE Main admit card.

The Commission had released the UPSC Prelims results on July 12.

The UPSC CSE Main examination will be held at following centres: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

"In the interest of coordinated and secured logistics, the Commission may not operate Centres where the number of candidates is very low. In such cases, the Commission may allot nearest Centres to the candidates," the notification regarding UPSC CSE Main application said.

The Centres and the dates of holding the UPSC CSE Main examination as mentioned above are liable to be changed at the discretion of the Commission.

"While every effort will be made to allot the candidate to the Centre of his choice, the Commission may, at their discretion allot a different Centre or a new Centre that may be opened when circumstances so warrant," it said.

The qualified candidates seeking admission to the UPSC CSE Main examination must apply online through the Commission's website (www.upsc.gov.in) by filling the Detailed Application Form - I (DAF - I) and uploading the scanned copies of the required document within the prescribed time limit so that DAF - I is submitted by the applicant on time.

The candidates must carry their photo ID proof submitted by them while applying for Civil Services Preliminary examination, 2019 to the examination venues for Civil Services Main examination along with the UPSC CSE Main admit card in support of their identity.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.