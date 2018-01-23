Haryana To Recruit 14,500 Police Personnel; Check Details Here

Counsellors will be appointed in 18 schools run by the police department to generate awareness about crime against children, he said.
The DGP said that a campaign 'Durga Shakti' will be launched in to stop crime against women in the state.
"Under the campaign, five woman SPOs each will be recruited for every village and ward to keep vigil on crimes against women. They will directly report to the district head of police," he said.
Preventing crime against women is a priority of the Haryana Police and many schemes have been implemented in this regard, Mr Sandhu said.
He said that such crimes could be prevented by spreading awareness.
The police department is taking strict action to prevent such crimes. The police will send such cases to fast-track courts and ensure that culprits are awarded punishment at the earliest, the top cop said.
On increasing crimes in schools, the DGP blamed it on "obscenity" and use of internet by children to seek obscene information.
Besides, children are also under the heavy pressure of education, he said in the release.
The DGP said that a high tech control room was being set up in Panchkula and that it will be linked with all districts.
Complaints received on Dial 100 will be first received by the control centre, and later transferred to the respective district. For this 25 new PCRs would be purchased, he said.
