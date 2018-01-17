Rapes "Part Of Society", Says Haryana Police Officer, Provokes Outrage RC Mishra, an additional director general of police, has provoked anger with a comment about the rape-murders that is being seen as insensitive.

The police officer also said that such incidents have been taking place forever Ambala, Haryana: Amid outrage over three savage rape and killings, a senior police officer in Haryana controversially said today that the incidents were "part of society".



RC Mishra, an additional director general of police, has provoked anger with a comment about the rape-murders that is being seen as insensitive. "It's part of society. Such incidents have been taking place forever," he was quoted as telling news agency ANI.



The role of the police, he continued, was to "investigate, catch criminals and prove things" and "we're leaving no stone unturned".



A 15-year-old girl was raped, tortured and killed last week, days after she went missing on her way to tuition at her village in Kurukshetra. The girl's mutilated body was found on Saturday, around 100 km away in Jind, with the liver and lungs ruptured, 19 severe wounds and signs that an object had been inserted into her.



A 19-year-old Class 12 boy who knew her and was the last to be seen with her was found dead, naked and mutilated, yesterday. The police had been hunting for him since the girl's family reported her missing and named him a suspect.



An 11-year-old girl was also gang-raped and killed in Panipat last week. The police said she was raped, then strangled, and raped again after she was dead.



On Sunday evening, a 22-year-old was allegedly dragged into an SUV and gang-raped for hours in Faridabad.



The rapes have jolted a state that prides itself on a "Beti Bachao, Beti Padao (save daughters, educate them)" campaign that it says has helped improve its sex ratio to its best ever level.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar described the incidents as "unfortunate" and said: "We'll take strict action and tie up all the loose ends. We have made changes in the police administration and transferred a few officers."



