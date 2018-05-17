36 MBAs, 2 M Phils Among New Recruits For Haryana Police Constables According to a senior police officer, over 200 recruits of the 84th batch of Recruit Basic Course (RBC) hold post-graduate degrees.

Chandigarh: The new batch of Haryana Police constables includes some unusual recruits - law graduates, MBAs, M.Phils and other post-graduates. According to a senior police officer, over 200 recruits of the 84th batch of Recruit Basic Course (RBC) hold post-graduate degrees.



"As a result of the transparent recruitment process in the Haryana Police, highly qualified youth have been recruited in police," Haryana's Director General of Police, BS Sandhu, said in a release in Chandigarh.



There are 4,225 constables training in the current batch of police constable recruits, DGP Sandhu told news agency Press Trust of India. "Out of these, 2 are M.Phil, 15 M.Tech, 16 MCA, 36 MBA, 33 M.Sc., 38 M.Com, 103 MA, 273 B.Tech., 51 BCA, 3 LLB, 434 B.Sc., 215 B.Com, 844 BA, 23 Diploma holders, 65 are having 10+2 with JBT qualification, two each ITI fitter and polytechnic and 2028 are 10+2 pass," he said.



He said that 3,827 recruits were from rural areas and 398 from an urban background.



The DGP said that training on the topics of police administration, radio telecom, traffic management, maintenance of law and order, security, Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, human behaviour, community policing and computer learning have been imparted to these recruits.



After the passing out of this batch, the state police force would be further strengthened, he added.



The DGP said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest at the passing out parade of the current batch, which will be organized at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban on May 20. The chief minister will also honour the recruits who secure the first, second and third positions in the training programme.



