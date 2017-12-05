CBI Registers Case Against 10 Haryana Cops In Policeman's Suicide Case

A deputy commissioner of police and nine other Haryana Police officers have been booked by the CBI for allegedly abetting the suicide of an assistant sub-inspector.Mahavir Singh allegedly ended his life by consuming poison in April last year and had left a six-page suicide note accusing a number of officials of harassing him, the agency's FIR said.The Punjab and Haryana High Court in September this year ordered a CBI probe into the matter.The CBI in its FIR has named then DCP Traffic Vinod Kaushik, Dy SPs Satya and Atma Ram (who was an inspector at the time of suicide) Inspector/SHOs Jagdish Prasad, Hardip Huda, Babu Lal, head constable Kulwant, an accountant of Gurugram Police Pawan, ASI Vikas and his brother Vijay.Mahavir Singh's window, Chanchal Devi, had alleged that she was being pressured to drop the case and demanded a CBI probe, which was granted by the high court in September.She had sought an investigation by the central agency in the case related to abetment to suicide of her husband, registered on May 2, 2016 at Ballabhgarh police station in Faridabad.She referred to a suicide note left by her husband in which he had levelled specific allegations against several police officials, including high-ranking cops.Chanchal Devi had said Mahavir Singh was posted at Gurgaon City police station and allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in his village on April 28, 2016.The family found his suicide note in an almirah next day in which he had alleged harassment and extortion threats by several police officials to save him from disciplinary action.