UP Constable Recruitment 2018: UPPRPB Announces 41520 Vacancies; Application Begins On January 22

There are 23,520 vacancies for Civil and 18000 vacancies for PAC Constables (only for male applicants). The recruitment will be at pay band 5200 - 20200 grade pay - 2000.
The application process will begin in the online mode on January 22, 2018 and will continue till February 22, 2018. The last date to submit application fee is February 23, 2018. The application fee for all candidates is Rs. 400 which could be submitted through both offline and online channels.
Any candidates who has completed class 12 from any board recognized in India is eligible for recruitment. For male candidates the lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 22 years. For female candidates lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 25 years. In case of reserved category candidates, relaxation in upper age limit will be provided as per the government guidelines at the time of recruitment.
