Gujarat LRD Exam: After Stir, Seats Raised, 62.5% Cut-Off Set 

Gujarat LRD recruitment: The decision came in response to protests by candidates from reserved categories

In an attempt to pacify agitating women candidates, the Gujarat government on Sunday said those securing cut-off marks of 62.5 per cent in the written test will be selected for Lok Rakshak Dal (police constable) post irrespective of the category they belong. The government also said it has increased the number of seats for candidates from all categories, while setting aside the contentious 2018 government resolution (GR) on reservation for women candidates for the post.

The government's decision came in response to protests by women candidates from reserved categories, who demanded that the circular dated August 1, 2018 be scrapped as it was discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Candidates from the open category protested asking the government to the stick to the reservation formula laid down in the circular.

"Both the sides organised agitations in Gandhinagar. In order to meet their demands and carry out recruitment for LRD, the government discussed the matter with representatives from both the sides and decided that candidates who received a minimum 62.5 per cent marks in the LRD test will be recruited, irrespective of which category they belong to," said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

"We will not consider the August 1, 2018 GR. Vacancies will be filled in as per the formula followed before the GR," Mr Patel said.

He said with the new formula, the number of seats have also been increased.

"As against 1,834, the seats for SEBC candidates has been raised to 3,248. Similarly, seats have been raised to 588 from 346 for SC, and 511 as against 476 for ST candidates. It has been raised to 880 from 421 for general candidates," Mr Patel said.

He said seats were increased to include more number of candidates from both categories.

"We will not get into the sub-judice matter and will abide by the High Court's order in the future regarding the GR," he added.

Candidates from reserved and unreserved categories have approached the Gujarat High Court over the GR. Protesting women from reserved categories called the government's new formula as "lollypop," and threatened to continue their agitation unless the GR is completely scrapped. They said the controversial GR prevents them from competing with women candidates from the open category, where the cut off marks are lower. As per the circular of 2018, women from socio-economic reserved categories cannot compete with female aspirants from the open category for government jobs.

The protesters of reserved category have argued that the cut off marks of women from the open category is much lower than that of reserved category women. This, they said, curtails their qualifying chances for such jobs. Results of exams conducted last year were announced in November 2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)