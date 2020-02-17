IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Process, McKinsey Makes 27 Offers

Firms from different sectors and geographies participated in the process at IIM Ahmedabad.

The final placement process for the MBA Class of 2020 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has been completed. Firms from multiple domains participated across the three clusters in Final placements, with all students being placed across more than 20 cohorts. 153 firms participated with 182 different roles in the placement process in 2020.

In the final placements, firms which made the most offers on campus included McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group and Tata Consultancy Services.

McKinsey made the most offers (including Pre-Placement Offers) at the end of the final placement process with 27 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 23 offers, and official statement from the institute said.

The final placement process was conducted in two stages. The first was the Laterals process where firms interviewed students with prior work experience and offered them mid-level managerial positions. 44 firms hired from diverse sectors such as technology, banking, consulting, general management and analytics. In the second stage of the final placement process, firms were grouped into cohorts based on the profile offered, and groups of cohorts were invited to campus across different clusters.

As in previous years, students were provided the flexibility of making "dream" applications to firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster even with an offer in hand. There were 160 dream applications this year. This gave students the flexibility and choice to build careers in sectors of their preference. Students also had the opportunity to start their own venture under the mentorship of CIIE.CO, the entrepreneurial hub built by IIMA.

Prof. Amit Karna, Chairperson of the Placement Committee at IIM Ahmedabad said, "Given the economic scenario, we were apprehensive about the results, but the outcome has not only been more positive than expected, but also better than previous years. The double-digit growth in 'dream applications' made by our students led to 40% of the batch exercising an option to sit for interviews after having an offer from one cluster. This clearly demonstrates the maturity and effectiveness of our unique placement process that follows a cluster-cohort system where students are allowed to seek multiple opportunities in firms of their choice across different sectors".

Recruiters in the management consulting domain included Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Kearney, Bain & Co., KPMG, McKinsey & Co., Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman and Strategy& among others.

Prominent recruiters in the Investment Banking and Markets space included Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan.

Consumer goods, consumer services and consumer electronics cohorts saw participation by regular recruiters like AB InBev, Airtel, Asian Paints, CavinKare, Dabur, ITC, Lenovo, L'Oreal, Nestle, Procter and Gamble, Samsung, Tata Sky and Wipro among others.

The General Management cohort saw participation from Aditya Birla Group, C.K. Birla, Reliance Industries Limited and Tata Administrative Services among others.

